Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election: Counting of second-preference votes begins

Posted by Editor on September 22, 2024 - 1:33 pm

The official announcement has been made regarding the counting of second-preference votes in Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election.

The Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Rathnayake, stated this during a special press conference held today (September 22). Reportedly, the gap between National People’s Power (NPP) presidential candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa is narrowing.

Since Anura Kumara Dissanayake is not expected to reach 50.1 percent of the total votes, the counting of second- and third-preference votes will take place.

Accordingly, for the first time in Sri Lankan history, the counting of second-preference votes in a Presidential Election has commenced.