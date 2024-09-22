Sep 22 2024 September 22, 2024 September 22, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

W. Jayasiri passes away

Posted by Editor on September 22, 2024 - 9:30 am

W. Jayasiri

Veteran Sri Lankan actor, screenwriter and lyricist. W. Jayasiri has passed away at the age of 77.

