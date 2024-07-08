Club Wasantha killed and singer K. Sujeewa injured in Athurugiriya shooting

Posted by Editor on July 8, 2024 - 11:05 am

Surendra Wasantha Perera, also known as ‘Club Wasantha,’ has been reported dead, and five others were injured following a shooting incident at the Oruwala junction in Athurugiriya at around 10:00 AM today (July 08).



The shooting took place during the opening ceremony of a tattoo studio near the Clock Tower in Athurugiriya.

According to the police, the injured individuals have been admitted to Homagama Hospital and Colombo National Hospital.

According to the police, Club Wasantha’s wife and popular singer K. Sujeewa are among those injured in the incident.

The police stated that the vehicle in which the suspects arrived was recorded on a CCTV camera.

Accordingly, police investigations are underway to arrest the suspects.

UPDATE – 12:20 PM:

Another 38-year-old individual lost his life in the shooting incident that occurred in Athurugiriya town.

UPDATE – 01:50 PM:

The car used by the gunmen to carry out the shooting was found abandoned in Korathota, Nawagamuwa.