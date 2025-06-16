IGP Deshabandu faces daily probe by special committee

June 16, 2025 - 9:09 am

The committee appointed to investigate the alleged abuse of power by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, who is currently under suspension, will meet daily starting today (June 16) until the investigation is concluded.

IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon is scheduled to appear before the committee today at 9:30 a.m.

The committee is chaired by Supreme Court Judge P.P. Surasena. The other members are Court of Appeal Judge W.M.N.P. Iddawela and Chairman of the National Police Commission, E.W.M. Lalith Ekanayake.

This same committee previously convened on June 11, 2025, at the Parliament of Sri Lanka, where it sat from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. On that day, four witnesses gave evidence related to serious allegations of gross abuse of power by the suspended IGP.

The proceedings were attended by Additional Solicitor General and President’s Counsel Dileepa Peiris and Deputy Solicitor General Rajitha Perera from the Attorney General’s Department. Attorney-at-Law R.S. Weerawickrama appeared on behalf of IGP Tennakoon. The legal representatives cross-examined the witnesses during the session.

The committee has already recorded statements from IGP Tennakoon and several others in previous sittings. Following the lengthy session on June 11, it was decided that the committee would meet every day starting June 16, 2025, until the inquiry is complete.