Workshop held to promote use of AI in Sri Lanka’s public service

Posted by Editor on June 15, 2025 - 7:17 pm

A special workshop focused on using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve productivity and efficiency in Sri Lanka’s public service was held today (June 15) at Temple Trees in Colombo.

Titled “AI for Transforming Public Service,” the event was attended by officials of the Presidential Secretariat. It marked the first step in a broader government initiative to digitalize public services. The workshop aimed to raise awareness, prepare key personnel, and create a positive outlook toward AI in the public sector.

Dr. Hans Wijesuriya, Senior Advisor to the President on the Digital Economy, delivered the keynote speech. Sanjaya Karunasekera, Executive Director of the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA), also addressed the gathering.

ICTA board members Harsha Purasinghe and Samisa Abeysinghe conducted interactive awareness sessions with practical AI demonstrations.

The Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Senior Additional Secretary Mr. Roshan Gamage, and several other high-ranking officials from the Presidential Secretariat were also present at the event.