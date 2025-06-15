Two Sri Lankan women affected in Iran’s missile strikes on Israel

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel has confirmed that two Sri Lankan women were affected during Iran’s overnight missile attacks on Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Bat Yam.

Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Israel, Nimal Bandara, stated that a Sri Lankan woman residing in Bat Yam sustained minor injuries around 4:00 AM.

after a piece of broken glass fell on her right hand during an airstrike. Her condition is reported to be stable and not serious, and the Ambassador has been in contact with her.

In a separate incident, another Sri Lankan woman, who was working in a residence south of Tel Aviv, was safely relocated along with her host family after a strong tremor likely caused by nearby explosions shook the house around 3:30 AM.

She is currently in a secure location.

The Embassy reports that Iranian ballistic missile strikes continued throughout the night, targeting Tel Aviv, Haifa, and surrounding areas.

Several buildings caught fire, and at least three fatalities and multiple injuries have been reported.

Ambassador Bandara confirmed that the Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel is monitoring the situation around the clock and has urged all Sri Lankans residing in the country to remain in designated safe zones at all times.

Any Sri Lankan nationals affected or in danger are encouraged to contact the Embassy immediately.