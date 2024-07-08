Supreme Court dismisses FR petition seeking delay of Presidential Election

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, dismissed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by businessman C.D. Lenawa on July 3, 2024.

The petition sought to halt the calling of a Presidential Election until the Supreme Court clarified the current President’s tenure according to the Constitution.

Today, July 8, the five-member bench concluded the hearing on the FR petition and intervening petitions. The verdict was announced at 12:30 PM today (July 8).

Four intervention petitions were filed by the National People’s Power (NPP), Wasantha Mudalige of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), Wimal Weerawansa of the National Freedom Front (NFF), and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).