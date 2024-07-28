Sri Lanka women clinch first-ever Asia Cup title with victory over India

Posted by Editor on July 28, 2024 - 6:15 pm

Sri Lanka’s women’s cricket team won their first-ever Women’s Asia Cup title, defeating seven-time champions India by 8 wickets in the final on Sunday (July 28).

Chasing a record target of 165, Sri Lanka’s captain Chamari Athapaththu led the charge with an impressive 61 runs, including 2 sixes and 9 boundaries.

Despite Vishmi Gunaratne’s early run-out, Harshitha Samarawickrama strengthened Sri Lanka’s position with an unbeaten 69 off 51 deliveries, while Kaveesha Dilhari added 30*.

India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur chose to bat first, posting 165 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Opener Shafali Verma fell for 16, while Smriti Mandhana scored a commanding 60, setting a strong foundation for India.

Jemimah Rodrigues added 29 before being run out, and Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed by Sachini Nisansala for 11 runs.

Sri Lanka’s Kavisha Dilhari took 2 wickets, with Sachini Nisansala and Chamari Athapaththu each claiming one.