Sri Lanka women clinch first-ever Asia Cup title with victory over India
Sri Lanka’s women’s cricket team won their first-ever Women’s Asia Cup title, defeating seven-time champions India by 8 wickets in the final on Sunday (July 28).
Chasing a record target of 165, Sri Lanka’s captain Chamari Athapaththu led the charge with an impressive 61 runs, including 2 sixes and 9 boundaries.
Despite Vishmi Gunaratne’s early run-out, Harshitha Samarawickrama strengthened Sri Lanka’s position with an unbeaten 69 off 51 deliveries, while Kaveesha Dilhari added 30*.
India’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur chose to bat first, posting 165 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Opener Shafali Verma fell for 16, while Smriti Mandhana scored a commanding 60, setting a strong foundation for India.
Jemimah Rodrigues added 29 before being run out, and Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed by Sachini Nisansala for 11 runs.
Sri Lanka’s Kavisha Dilhari took 2 wickets, with Sachini Nisansala and Chamari Athapaththu each claiming one.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka women clinch first-ever Asia Cup title with victory over India July 28, 2024
- Sri Lanka Government Printer completes preliminary printing for Presidential Election July 28, 2024
- Sri Lankan Defence Secretary meets Myanmar Prime Minister for bilateral talks July 28, 2024
- Sri Lankan Police constable suspended for planting drugs during traffic check July 28, 2024
- European Union renews LTTE ban for six more months July 28, 2024