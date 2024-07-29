Sri Lanka President vows to resolve IGP issue, ensure September 21 Election

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized that the issue regarding the appointment of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) will be resolved within a week through consultation with the Speaker and the Chief Justice.

He stated his full commitment to holding the presidential election on September 21, emphasizing that elections are essential to the people’s sovereignty and must not be postponed.

Speaking at the ‘Jayagamu Sri Lanka’ Colombo District program on Sunday (July 28), at the Homagama bus station, President Wickremesinghe highlighted that, according to Article 106 of the Constitution, the Election Commission has the authority to conduct an independent and free election in the country and that everyone must support this process fully.

He acknowledged the contributions of migrant workers and farmers to the country’s progress, emphasizing the importance of their efforts in cultivating the Yala season of 2022 and 2023.

He also noted the significant role of international support and financial organizations in stabilizing the economy, particularly mentioning agreements with the IMF, Japan, and India.

The President addressed concerns about the appointment of the IGP, explaining that a petition was submitted to the Supreme Court and that the Speaker and the Chief Justice must resolve the issue to avoid any impact on the upcoming election.

He stressed the necessity of consulting the Election Commission and ensuring the appointment of the IGP is lawful to maintain security and support the election process.

He reiterated his determination to hold the election as planned on September 21 and called for a resolution to the issue within the week through discussions with the Speaker and the Chief Justice.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining the country’s security and ensuring the smooth operation of the Police, Intelligence Division, and Special Task Force.