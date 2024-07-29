Sri Lanka to allow vehicle imports for business and transportation from August 2024

July 29, 2024

Sri Lanka’s State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe announced that permission for vehicle imports will be granted in August 2024.

Initially, imports will be allowed for vehicles needed for business and transportation.

“The government will not reimpose import restrictions for electoral purposes. Previously, all restrictions except on vehicles were eased. From August, vehicle import restrictions will be lifted gradually. We plan to allow imports for business and transportation first, and private vehicle imports by the first quarter of 2025,” said Semasinghe.