Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe resigns as Justice Minister

Posted by Editor on July 29, 2024 - 11:50 am

Minister of Justice, Prisons Affairs, and Constitutional Reforms Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe has stepped down from his ministerial position.

Rajapakshe announced his decision at a press conference held in Colombo today (July 29).

He stated that he is resigning to contest in the Presidential Election as a candidate.