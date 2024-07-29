Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe resigns as Justice Minister
Posted by Editor on July 29, 2024 - 11:50 am
Minister of Justice, Prisons Affairs, and Constitutional Reforms Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe has stepped down from his ministerial position.
Rajapakshe announced his decision at a press conference held in Colombo today (July 29).
He stated that he is resigning to contest in the Presidential Election as a candidate.
