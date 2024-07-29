Sri Lanka Postal Department organizes secured delivery of marked postal ballots

Sri Lanka Postal Department has organized the secured delivery of sealed packets containing marked postal ballots to the respective Returning Officers.

Deputy Postmaster General Rajitha Ranasinghe stated that all officials have been informed about this process.

Approximately 700,000 postal votes are expected based on the applications received, but this number will be confirmed only after the Elections Commission and the Returning Officers approve the applications and deem the applicants eligible for postal voting.

He added that official voting papers will be distributed to households subsequently.