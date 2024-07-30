Several SLPP MPs to Support Ranil Wickramasinghe in Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on July 30, 2024 - 8:29 am

A group of Sri Lankan ministers, including those who opposed the proposal by the Politburo of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe last night (July 29).

They decided to support Wickremesinghe in the upcoming presidential election.

This group opposed the decision made by the SLPP’s Politburo, which met yesterday afternoon (July 29) to nominate a candidate for this year’s presidential election.

The opposing ministers and others gathered at the political office of United National Party (UNP) Member of Parliament Wajira Abeywardana on Flower Road, Colombo, for a discussion with President Wickremesinghe.

Deputy Speaker Ajith Rajapakse, Minister Kanchana Wijesekera, State Ministers Dilum Amunugama, Anupa Pasqual, Geetha Samanmale Kumarasinghe, and Members of Parliament Mahindananda Aluthgamage, S.B. Dissanayake, and Premnath C. Dolawatte were reported to have participated.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon says that whatever decision the SLPP’s politburo takes, they will support President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the upcoming presidential election.

Leaving a note in his X account, Premitha Bandara Tennakoon points out that he will continue to support the president who saved the country.

Meanwhile, State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe has also expressed his support for President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

UPDATE – 01:10 PM:

SLPP parliamentarian S.M. Chandrasena has officially pledged his support to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

This announcement was made during the SLPP Anuradhapura District Committee meeting held today (July 30).