92 MPs pledge support for Ranil Wickremesinghe in upcoming election

Posted by Editor on July 30, 2024 - 8:03 pm

92 Members of Parliament in Sri Lanka have confirmed their support to ensure the victory of President Ranil Wickremesinghe in the upcoming Presidential Election.

They reached this decision during a ruling party meeting held at the President’s Secretariat this evening (July 30), chaired by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Despite the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) politburo deciding to field their own candidate in the upcoming Presidential election, a group of SLPP MPs and Ministers have expressed their support for President Wickremesinghe since yesterday (July 29).

Some ministers and others opposed the decision made by the SLPP politburo, which met last afternoon to present a candidate for this year’s presidential election.

