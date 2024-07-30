Sri Lanka’s Election Commission urges President to resolve IGP issue immediately

Posted by Editor on July 30, 2024 - 6:11 pm

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has decided to inform President Ranil Wickremesinghe in writing to provide an immediate solution to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) issue.

A meeting of the Election Commission was held this morning (July 30) at the Election Secretariat office in Rajagiriya, where the decision was made.

Special attention was given at the meeting to several matters related to holding the Presidential Election in Sri Lanka.

This was also the first meeting of the Election Commission since the announcement of the Presidential Election.