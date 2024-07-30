Sri Lankan cabinet approves continued egg imports to stabilize prices for festive seasons

The Sri Lankan Cabinet has approved a proposal to continue importing eggs to stabilize prices for cakes and bakery products during the upcoming Christmas and Ramadan seasons.

This initiative aims to ensure a sufficient supply for the bakery industry, following a Cabinet decision on March 18, 2024.

Since then, the Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corporation has imported 224 million eggs, with 95% distributed to consumers at an affordable price of Rs. 37 per egg through Lanka Sathosa outlets.

Although the initial import period ended on April 30, 2024, the Cabinet has endorsed a new proposal by the Minister of Trade, Commerce, and Food Security to continue these imports.