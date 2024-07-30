Jul 30 2024 July 30, 2024 July 30, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Sri Lankan cabinet approves continued egg imports to stabilize prices for festive seasons

Posted by Editor on July 30, 2024
The Sri Lankan Cabinet has approved a proposal to continue importing eggs to stabilize prices for cakes and bakery products during the upcoming Christmas and Ramadan seasons.

This initiative aims to ensure a sufficient supply for the bakery industry, following a Cabinet decision on March 18, 2024.

Since then, the Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corporation has imported 224 million eggs, with 95% distributed to consumers at an affordable price of Rs. 37 per egg through Lanka Sathosa outlets.

Although the initial import period ended on April 30, 2024, the Cabinet has endorsed a new proposal by the Minister of Trade, Commerce, and Food Security to continue these imports.

