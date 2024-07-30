80 Air Traffic Controllers leave Sri Lanka over salary issue

July 30, 2024

About 80 air traffic controllers have left Sri Lanka due to salary issues, according to Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited.

Its chairman, Engineer Athula Galketiya, stated that the problem has been resolved through the intervention of the Sri Lankan government.

He mentioned that the government has decided to recruit new air traffic controllers, and over 25 people have already been hired.

Engineer Athula Galketiya also noted that these personnel have been trained and assigned to duty, and applications have been invited for another group.