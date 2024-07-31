97th anniversary of China’s People’s Liberation Army celebrated

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in Sri Lanka hosted a reception on Monday (July 29) evening to celebrate the 97th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo.

Sri Lanka’s Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne graced the grand occasion as the chief guest, invited by the Ambassador, His Excellency Qi Zhenhong, and the Defence Attaché of the PRC to Sri Lanka, Senior Colonel Zhou Bo.

While taking the stage as the Chief Guest, General Gunaratne conveyed his gratitude to His Excellency the Ambassador for the long-standing strong relationship in the defence sector and the assistance rendered over the years. He also extended warm congratulations on the celebrated occasion to the members of the Chinese PLA.

The Chinese Envoy stated that “China and Sri Lanka are traditional friendly neighbours, and this year marks the 67th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.” He further mentioned that the joint efforts by both sides will promote bilateral military relations to a higher level.

The celebration was also attended by ministers, parliamentarians, members of the diplomatic corps, the Chief of Defence Staff, Army and Navy Commanders, Defence Ministry officials, retired and serving Tri-force senior officers, government officials, and a group of distinguished invitees.