Passenger arrested for abusing flight attendant on SriLankan Airlines flight

Posted by Editor on July 31, 2024 - 9:33 am

There is a report of an incident involving a flight attendant on a SriLankan Airlines flight from Kuwait to Katunayake who was pulled by the hand and verbally abused by a passenger.

The police say the 35-year-old passenger, a resident of Horana, has been arrested and brought to court.

SriLankan Airlines flight UL-230 departed from Kuwait to Katunayake Airport at around 2:00 AM yesterday (July 30).

During the flight, while the flight attendants were distributing and later collecting meals, one of the attendants was grabbed by the wrist and verbally abused by the passenger, according to police reports.

After the plane landed at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, SriLankan Airlines security officers and Katunayake Airport Police officers arrested the passenger.