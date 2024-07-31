Sajith Premadasa submits deposit for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election
Posted by Editor on July 31, 2024 - 10:01 am
A deposit was made this morning (July 31) on behalf of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Leader Sajith Premadasa to contest Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election 2024.
Party Secretary Ranjith Maddumabandara and a team visited the Election Commission of Sri Lanka to place the deposit.
Sajith Premadasa is now the sixth candidate to submit a deposit for the presidency.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sajith Premadasa submits deposit for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election July 31, 2024
- Passenger arrested for abusing flight attendant on SriLankan Airlines flight July 31, 2024
- 97th anniversary of China’s People’s Liberation Army celebrated July 31, 2024
- 92 MPs pledge support for Ranil Wickremesinghe in upcoming election July 30, 2024
- Sri Lanka’s Election Commission urges President to resolve IGP issue immediately July 30, 2024