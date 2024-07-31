Sajith Premadasa submits deposit for Sri Lanka’s 2024 Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on July 31, 2024 - 10:01 am

A deposit was made this morning (July 31) on behalf of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Leader Sajith Premadasa to contest Sri Lanka’s Presidential Election 2024.

Party Secretary Ranjith Maddumabandara and a team visited the Election Commission of Sri Lanka to place the deposit.

Sajith Premadasa is now the sixth candidate to submit a deposit for the presidency.