Sri Lanka Government Printer completes preliminary printing for Presidential Election

Posted by Editor on July 28, 2024 - 12:23 pm

Sri Lanka’s Department of Government Printing has completed all preliminary printing activities for the upcoming Presidential Election and has handed over the necessary documents to the Election Commission.

The printing of materials related to nominations and bond deposits has been finalized.

The department has issued a gazette notification appointing the District Secretary of each district as the District Returning Officer.

Government Printer Ganga Kalpani Liyanage confirmed that all election-related printing activities are underway, ensuring preparations are on track for the forthcoming poll.

She added that police officers have been deployed to provide security at the government press.

Proactive steps are being taken to secure funding from the Election Commission to support ongoing and upcoming printing requirements.