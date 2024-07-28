Sri Lankan Defence Secretary meets Myanmar Prime Minister for bilateral talks

Posted by Editor on July 28, 2024 - 11:32 am

Sri Lankan Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne called on the Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC), Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing on July 26 at the Prime Minister’s office.

The Defence Secretary met the Myanmar Prime Minister on the sidelines of the 4th meeting of the BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing received General Kamal Gunaratne on his arrival at the SAC Chairman’s office.

At the meeting, both dignitaries cordially discussed friendly relations between the two countries, bilateral cooperation in diplomatic relations and religious affairs. They also focused on the exchange of trainees between the two countries and the enhancement of cooperation.

Both officials exchanged views on promoting cooperation in the economic development of the two countries, holding the 4th meeting of the National Security Chiefs of BIMSTEC by Myanmar and its active participation in the meeting together with other Member States.

During the discussion, the Defence Secretary requested the Myanmar Prime Minister and the National Security Advisor to facilitate the rescue of the group of Sri Lankans held captive for forced criminal activities at a camp in the Cyber Criminal area operated by a terrorist group in Myanmar. The Prime Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to cooperating with Sri Lankan officials and prioritizing the resolution of this issue.

Council Joint Secretary Lt. Gen. Ye Win Oo, Union Minister for the Ministry of the State Administration Council Chairman’s Office Admiral Moe Aung and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs represented the Myanmar delegation.

The Defence Secretary was accompanied by the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Myanmar, Her Excellency Mrs. Prabashini Ponnamperuma and Wing Commander Nuwan Medagama from the Ministry of Defence, Sri Lanka.

(Ministry of Defence)