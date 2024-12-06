First visually impaired MP delivers maiden speech in Sri Lankan Parliament

Posted by Editor on December 6, 2024 - 4:05 pm

Sugath Wasantha de Silva, a Member of Parliament from the National People’s Power (NPP), became the first physically challenged MP in Sri Lanka’s history to address Parliament.

The visually impaired MP delivered his maiden speech today, December 6, 2024, marking a significant moment in the 76-year history of the legislature.

In his address, MP Sugath Wasantha de Silva announced:

“In the upcoming budget, the allowance for the disabled community will be increased from Rs. 7,500 to Rs. 10,000 without fail.”

He emphasized the importance of representation for the disabled community, which comprises over 1.7 million people in Sri Lanka. He credited his parliamentary role to the efforts of a dedicated team and highlighted the National People’s Power’s understanding of the need for such representation.

“Persons with disabilities are like messengers who bring beauty into this world. Diversity is born from variety,” he stated, adding that his presence as a visually impaired MP adds to the diversity of Parliament.

MP Sugath Wasantha de Silva concluded by stating, “Our disabilities are not something we chose or gained by force.”