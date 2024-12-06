Sri Lanka’s interim budget approved without a vote

Posted by Editor on December 6, 2024 - 6:00 pm

The Resolution on the Vote on Account for the first four months of 2025 was passed in the Sri Lankan Parliament today (December 6) without a vote.

This resolution ensures the smooth continuation of Sri Lanka’s government operations and debt servicing for the first quarter of 2025.

It was presented to Parliament on December 3, 2024.

The debate on the resolution took place on December 5 and 6, 2024, running from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM.

After the debate concluded today, the resolution was passed without any voting.