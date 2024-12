Lohan Ratwatte re-arrested after road accident

Posted by Editor on December 6, 2024 - 7:27 pm

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte, who was released on bail yesterday (December 5), has been re-arrested today (December 6).

This is in connection with a car accident caused by driving under the influence of alcohol.

The police stated that Ratwatte was taken into custody in the Kollupitiya area.

He had been granted bail by the court on December 5, 2024.