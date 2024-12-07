CEB proposes no change to electricity tariffs for six months

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) submitted a proposal to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) yesterday (December 6, 2024) to maintain the current electricity tariffs for the next six months.

Electricity tariffs were revised three times in 2023 and twice so far in 2024.

Under the current government, the frequency of tariff revisions has been reduced to twice a year, compared to the previous policy of four annual revisions.