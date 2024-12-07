US pledges support for Sri Lanka’s anti-corruption drive and economic recovery

Posted by Editor on December 7, 2024 - 8:02 pm

The U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Mr. Donald Lu, expressed the United States government’s commitment to supporting Sri Lanka’s ongoing anti-corruption initiatives during a meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat today (December 7).

Mr. Lu stated that the U.S. is prepared to provide financial and technical assistance to strengthen Sri Lanka’s security and economy.

He also emphasized the U.S. government’s willingness to offer technical expertise to help recover funds that were illicitly taken out of the country as part of Sri Lanka’s anti-corruption program.

The discussion highlighted the U.S. government’s appreciation for the new administration’s prioritization of key political, economic, and social challenges.

Mr. Lu reaffirmed the United States’ support for safeguarding Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, speaking at the event, noted that Sri Lanka’s political culture significantly contributes to corruption and waste.

He emphasized that efforts are underway to address these issues by fostering a new and improved political culture.

The President also discussed initiatives to improve rural living standards through economic development and efforts to establish a modern civil service by enhancing the quality of public services.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development Anil Jayantha Fernando, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Ms. Julie Chung, USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia Ms. Anjali Kaur, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia and the Pacific at the U.S. Department of Treasury Mr. Robert Kaproth, USAID Mission Director Gabriel Grau, and Counsellor for Political and Economic Affairs Ms. Shawn Gray, among others.