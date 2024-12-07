Sri Lankan President orders rice price cuts, warns of action

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake instructed rice traders today (December 7) to reduce both wholesale and retail rice prices.

Accordingly, the President directed rice traders to offer Nadu rice at a wholesale price of Rs. 225 per kilogram and a retail price of Rs. 230 per kilogram. He also instructed the Consumer Affairs Authority to take strict legal action against rice mill owners who fail to comply, while ensuring close monitoring of the situation over the next ten days.

The President made these remarks during a discussion held today (December 7) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo with officials from the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Cooperative Development, as well as rice traders.

Highlighting that the country’s largest investment is in the Ministry of Highways, followed by the irrigation and agriculture sectors, the President noted that the majority of subsidies are directed toward farmers.

He reminded traders that low-interest bank loans have been provided to facilitate the purchase of paddy and urged them not to compromise the public’s right to affordable rice.

The following rice prices were established:

Nadu Rice: Wholesale price Rs. 225 per kg; Retail price Rs. 230 per kg

Wholesale price Rs. 225 per kg; Retail price Rs. 230 per kg White Kekulu Rice: Wholesale price Rs. 215 per kg; Retail price Rs. 220 per kg

Wholesale price Rs. 215 per kg; Retail price Rs. 220 per kg Imported Nadu Rice: Retail price Rs. 220 per kg

Retail price Rs. 220 per kg Samba Rice: Wholesale price Rs. 235 per kg; Retail price Rs. 240 per kg

Wholesale price Rs. 235 per kg; Retail price Rs. 240 per kg Keeri Samba Rice: Wholesale price Rs. 255 per kg; Retail price Rs. 260 per kg

The President questioned rice mill owners about the daily fluctuations in rice prices and instructed the Consumer Affairs Authority to calculate the daily quantity of rice leaving the mills.

Additionally, he invited traders to work collaboratively with the government to amicably resolve issues related to rice pricing.