CAA cracks down on rice mills with new price controls

Posted by Editor on December 8, 2024 - 10:44 am

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) states that rice mills in the Polonnaruwa area will be subjected to a special inspection today (December 8).

A spokesperson mentioned that the inspection aims to obtain a report on the daily rice production at the mills, the current stock levels and the quantity of rice released to the market.

The CAA further stated that, following the directives of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, steps will be taken to gather information from all rice mills in the future.

During a discussion held yesterday (December 7) between rice mill owners and the President, President Dissanayake announced that starting today, officials from the Consumer Affairs Authority will be deployed to all rice mills.

The President also directed the enforcement of new maximum retail and wholesale price limits for various rice types, instructing the CAA to strictly monitor compliance and take legal action against mill owners who violate these price controls.