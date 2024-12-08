Sri Lanka considers importing salt due to production issues

Private companies have requested approval from the Sri Lankan government to import salt.

The Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Cooperative Development, Wasantha Samarasinghe stated that companies have submitted proposals highlighting several practical challenges in salt production.

He mentioned that discussions will be held with the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development before making a final decision.

When asked about the matter, the General Manager of Lanka Salt Limited, R.M. Gunaratne stated that the current stock of 12 metric tons of salt is sufficient for two months of consumption.

He further explained that salt production has recently decreased due to the prevailing rainy weather.

Gunaratne noted that the government has been urged to grant import approval to address potential risks to production from future adverse weather conditions.

At present, the country holds adequate salt stocks to meet consumption needs.

However, according to Gunaratne, some parties claim there is a shortage and are reportedly driving prices up rapidly.