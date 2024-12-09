Sri Lanka Navy celebrates 74 years of service to the nation

Posted by Editor on December 9, 2024 - 8:45 am

The Sri Lanka Navy celebrates its 74th Anniversary today, December 9, 2024.

Under the leadership of Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, Commander of the Navy, a series of events are being held across Naval Commands to honor the Navy’s traditions and religious practices.

Promotions Marking the Anniversary

A total of 2,138 sailors have been advanced to higher ranks as of December 9.

The promotions include:

158 to Ordinary Seaman

279 to Able Seaman

406 to Leading Seaman

391 to Petty Officer

539 to Chief Petty Officer

354 to Fleet Chief Petty Officer

11 to Master Chief Petty Officer

Historical Overview

The Sri Lanka Navy’s origins trace back to the Naval Volunteer Force Ordinance of 1937. Established in 1939 as the Ceylon Volunteer Naval Force, it transitioned to the Royal Ceylon Navy in 1950. After Sri Lanka became a republic in 1972, it was renamed the Sri Lanka Navy. Over the decades, the Navy has expanded its capabilities, playing a pivotal role in combating terrorism and safeguarding the nation’s maritime boundaries.

Ongoing Contributions

The Navy continues to address modern challenges, including drug trafficking and other maritime crimes. Collaborating with the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), the Navy upholds the International Rules-Based Order on the high seas. From January 2025, Sri Lanka Navy will command the Combined Task Force (CTF) 154 within the CMF for six months, marking a significant milestone.

The Navy’s Maritime Strategy 2030 and Beyond focuses on integrating advanced technology, enhancing capabilities, and developing professional manpower to achieve the nation’s maritime goals.

Religious and Social Initiatives

Multi-religious ceremonies were conducted to commemorate the anniversary, including symbolic rituals at key religious sites such as the Ruwanwelisaya, Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi, and the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic. Other notable events included Islamic prayers at Jummah Mosque and Hindu Puja at Sri Ponnambalawaneswarar Kovil.

The Navy also organized blood donation campaigns and extended support to families of naval heroes who sacrificed their lives or remain missing in action, reaffirming its commitment to personnel and their families.

Leadership and Preparedness

Under the guidance of Commander in Chief and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Navy remains steadfast in its military, diplomatic, and constabulary roles, ensuring the security and stability of Sri Lanka’s maritime domain.

The Navy’s commitment to safeguarding national interests and fostering regional stability continues to underscore its importance as Sri Lanka’s maritime defense force.