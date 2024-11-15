NPP secures landslide victory in Sri Lanka’s 2024 Parliamentary Election
Posted by Editor on November 15, 2024 - 2:10 pm
The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has announced the final results of the 2024 Parliamentary Election (General Election).
Accordingly, the National People’s Power (NPP) has succeeded in securing control over all 20 districts in Sri Lanka.
Based on these results, the NPP has gained a majority in the 10th Parliament of Sri Lanka.
NPP has secured 141 seats and 18 national list seats, totaling 159 seats, surpassing the required majority of 113 seats needed for parliamentary control.
According to the general election results, the NPP received 6,863,186 votes, accounting for 61.56% of the total vote share.
The votes received and the total number of seats are as follows:
-
- National People’s Power: 6,863,186 votes (61.56%), 141 parliamentary seats, 18 national list seats, total 159 seats.
- Samagi Jana Balawegaya: 1,968,716 votes (17.66%), 35 parliamentary seats, 5 national list seats, total 40 seats.
- Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi: 257,813 votes (2.31%), 7 parliamentary seats, 1 national list seat, total 8 seats.
- New Democratic Front: 500,835 votes (4.49%), 3 parliamentary seats, 2 national list seats, total 5 seats.
- Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna: 350,429 votes (3.14%), 2 parliamentary seats, 1 national list seat, total 3 seats.
- Sri Lanka Muslim Congress: 87,038 votes (0.78%), 2 parliamentary seats, 1 national list seat, total 3 seats.
- Sarva Jana Balaya: 178,006 votes (1.60%), 0 parliamentary seats, 1 national list seat, total 1 seat.
- United National Party: 66,234 votes (0.59%), 1 parliamentary seats, 0 national list seat, total 1 seat.
- Democratic Tamil National Alliance: 65,382 votes (0.59%), 1 parliamentary seats, 0 national list seat, total 1 seat.
- All Ceylon Tamil Congress: 39,894 votes (0.36%), 1 parliamentary seats, 0 national list seat, total 1 seat.
- All Ceylon Makkal Congress: 33,911 votes (0.30%), 1 parliamentary seats, 0 national list seat, total 1 seat.
- Jaffna – Independent Group 17: 27,855 votes (0.25%), 1 parliamentary seats, 0 national list seat, total 1 seat.
- Sri Lanka Labour Party: 17,710 votes (0.16%), 1 parliamentary seats, 0 national list seat, total 1 seat.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Vijitha Herath sets record in Sri Lanka’s 2024 Parliamentary Election November 15, 2024
- NPP secures landslide victory in Sri Lanka’s 2024 Parliamentary Election November 15, 2024
- Former MPs lose seats in Sri Lanka’s 2024 Parliamentary Election November 15, 2024
- Live Results of Sri Lanka 2024 Parliamentary Election November 14, 2024
- 33 train journeys canceled today in Sri Lanka due to driver shortage November 14, 2024