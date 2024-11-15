NPP secures landslide victory in Sri Lanka’s 2024 Parliamentary Election

Posted by Editor on November 15, 2024 - 2:10 pm

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has announced the final results of the 2024 Parliamentary Election (General Election).



Accordingly, the National People’s Power (NPP) has succeeded in securing control over all 20 districts in Sri Lanka.

Based on these results, the NPP has gained a majority in the 10th Parliament of Sri Lanka.

NPP has secured 141 seats and 18 national list seats, totaling 159 seats, surpassing the required majority of 113 seats needed for parliamentary control.

According to the general election results, the NPP received 6,863,186 votes, accounting for 61.56% of the total vote share.

The votes received and the total number of seats are as follows: