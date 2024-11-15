Former MPs lose seats in Sri Lanka’s 2024 Parliamentary Election
Several Members of Parliament who served in the previous Parliament have been defeated, according to the results of the 2024 Parliamentary Election in Sri Lanka released so far.
Among the defeated MPs, former ministers Ramesh Pathirana and Manusha Nanayakkara lost their seats in the Galle District, while Kanchana Wijesekera and Nipuna Ranawaka lost their seats in the Matara District.
Meanwhile, Mahinda Amaraweera lost his seat in the Hambantota District, and Shasheendra Rajapaksa lost his seat in the Monaragala District.
So far, the National People’s Power (NPP) party is leading.
List of Defeated Members of Parliament:
- Harin Fernando – Badulla
- Kanchana Wijesekera – Matara
- Nipuna Ranawaka – Matara
- Mahinda Amaraweera – Hambantota
- Ajith Rajapakse – Hambantota
- Manusha Nanayakkara – Galle
- Ramesh Pathirana – Galle
- Nimal Lanza – Gampaha
- Indika Anuruddha – Gampaha
- Arundika Fernando – Gampaha
- Shasheendra Rajapaksa – Monaragala
- Premitha Bandara Tennakoon – Matale
- Rohana Dissanayake – Matale
- Dilum Amunugama – Kandy
- Roshan Ranasinghe – Kalutara
- Sanjeeva Edirimanna – Kalutara
- S.M. Chandrasena – Anuradhapura
- Duminda Dissanayake – Anuradhapura
- S.C. Muthukumarana – Anuradhapura
- Ranjith Siyambalapitiya – Kegalle
- Tharaka Balasuriya – Kegalle
- Sarathi Dushmantha – Kegalle
- Johnston Fernando – Kurunegala
- Asanka Navarathna – Kurunegala
- Anura Priyadharshana Yapa – Kurunegala
- Shantha Bandara – Kurunegala
- D.B. Herath – Kurunegala
- Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi – Ratnapura
- Premalal Jayasekara – Ratnapura
- Janaka Wakkumbura – Ratnapura
