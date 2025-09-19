Gunman and two others arrested over murder of Dan Priyasad

Posted by Editor on September 19, 2025 - 3:24 pm

A suspected gunman involved in the murder of activist Dan Priyasad was arrested last night (September 18) in the Ranwala area of Kegalle.

Along with the gunman, two others were also arrested, and it was reported that one of them is a woman.

At the time of the arrest, the suspects were found in possession of 12,400 illegal cigarettes and several elephant pearls.

The suspects, aged between 39 and 55, are residents of Kegalle and Welioya. They are scheduled to be produced before the Kegalle Magistrate’s Court today (September 19).

Police further stated that one of the suspects is a former Army member who had not been legally discharged from service.

Social activist Dan Priyasad succumbed to his injuries after being hospitalized following a shooting that occurred around 9:10 PM on the upper floor of the “Laksanda Sevana” housing complex in Wellampitiya on April 22, 2025.

Two men arrived on a motorcycle, entered the premises, and opened fire with a 9mm firearm. A total of four shots were fired. Two bullets struck his chest, while the other two hit his shoulder.