Ali Roshan jailed 15 years for illegal elephant possession

Posted by Editor on September 19, 2025 - 10:55 am

Colombo High Court today (September 19) sentenced Samarappulige Niraj Roshan, also known as ‘Ali Roshan’, to 15 years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing an elephant without a valid permit.

The three-judge bench comprising Justices Manjula Thilakaratne, R.S.S. Sapuvida, and Lanka Jayaratne delivered the verdict after a lengthy trial.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 20.6 million on the defendant. In addition, the elephant at the centre of the case was ordered to be confiscated.

While Ali Roshan was found guilty on two counts, three other defendants who were charged in connection with the case were acquitted and released by the court.