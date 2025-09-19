Sri Lankan Cricketer Dunith Wellalage’s father passes away

Posted by Editor on September 19, 2025 - 8:02 am

Suranga Wellalage, the father of Sri Lankan cricketer Dunith Wellalage, passed away in Colombo following a heart attack at the age of 54.

Dunith Wellalage, who is only 22 years old, took the field on the same day for Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup match against Afghanistan.

Wellalage is regarded as one of the country’s most promising young cricket talents and has already made a strong impression on the international stage.