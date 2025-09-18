Ex-Sabaragamuwa Minister remanded over Rs. 70 Million fraud

Posted by Editor on September 18, 2025 - 4:09 pm

Former Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council Minister Athula Kumara Rahubadda was today (September 18) ordered by the Embilipitiya Magistrate’s Court to be remanded until October 2, 2025.

Rahubadda was taken into custody by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday (September 17) in connection with alleged financial irregularities in several projects carried out under his ministry during 2016 and 2017.

When he was produced before court today, CID officials informed that out of 77 projects initiated in that period, funds had been released for 15 projects, but none of them were actually implemented.

The CID further revealed that the fraudulent misuse of funds amounted to about Rs. 70 million, causing a serious financial loss to the government.

After considering the facts presented, the Magistrate ordered that the former minister be remanded until October 2, 2025.