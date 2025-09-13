Sri Lanka revokes bus decoration permit
September 13, 2025
The circular granting permission for decorations and accessories to be installed on buses in Sri Lanka has been revoked, effective from September 09, 2025.
This circular was issued by the Commissioner General of Motor Traffic.
Taking into consideration various requests received from different parties to allow bus decorations, this circular was originally issued on June 02, 2023, granting permission for decorating and installing accessories on buses subject to several conditions.
Great! Deafening music also is not a part of the original manufacture. It is a safety hazard as well since interfere with the concentration. Ban that too