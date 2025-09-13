Sri Lanka moves to modernize public service with AI

Posted by Editor on September 13, 2025 - 11:36 am

A special workshop aimed at promoting the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in Sri Lanka’s public service was held yesterday morning (September 12) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

The event was part of a series organized for government executive officers to help transform public service into a more productive and efficient system. The workshop was organized by the Ministry of Digital Economy with the support of the Presidential Secretariat and was held under the theme “AI for Transforming Public Service.”

Executive officers from various government ministries attended the session, which focused on raising awareness about digitalization and preparing public officials for the integration of AI into government operations. The program also encouraged a positive mindset toward adopting AI-driven solutions for public service delivery.

Addressing the participants, President’s Secretary Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake stressed the need to prepare the public service for digital transformation. He highlighted that the current system must evolve to deliver better results and build public trust through more efficient services.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Hans Wijesuriya, Chief Advisor to the President on the Digital Economy. Board Members of the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) Harsha Purasinghe and Samisa Abeysinghe, along with other ICTA officials, served as resource persons and shared insights on AI applications in governance.

Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources Dr. B.K. Kolitha Kamal Jinadasa, Director General of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) Ranga Srinath Abeywickrama Dissanayake, representatives from all government commissions, as well as officers from the Western Provincial Council and several government departments, also took part in the workshop.