Sri Lanka Police arrest three linked to killings in Borella, Boralesgamuwa, and Maradana

Posted by Editor on September 13, 2025 - 10:04 am

Sri Lanka Police have arrested three suspects linked to separate shooting murders in Borella, Boralesgamuwa, and Maradana, during operations carried out on September 12, 2025.

In the first arrest, the Police Special Task Force (STF) took into custody a suspect believed to be the gunman in the shooting that took place on August 7, 2025 at the Sahaspura Sirisara Uyana playground in the Borella Police Division. Two people were killed and three others were injured in the incident.

The suspect, a 34-year-old resident of Damana, Ampara, was arrested in the Damana Police Division. Officers also seized 10 grams and 710 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) and a motorcycle.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect had previously served in the Sri Lanka Army and had deserted in 2015. He has been handed over to the Damana Police for further inquiries.

In the second arrest, the Western Province (South) Crimes Division detained a suspect in the Pelanwatta area of the Piliyandala Police Division for assisting in the murder committed on August 24, 2025 at Malani Bulathsinhala Mawatha in the Boralesgamuwa Police Division.

In that case, a victim was shot dead by an unidentified gunman who had arrived in a three-wheeler.

The suspect, a 35-year-old resident of Dehiwala, was found in possession of 11 grams of the drug ICE. Further investigations are underway.

In the third arrest, the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) apprehended a 46-year-old suspect in Keselwatta on charges of aiding and abetting, providing protection, and conspiring in a murder that took place on September 6, 2025 in Kovilwatta, within the Maradana Police Division.

In that incident, an unidentified gunman arrived in a three-wheeler and shot dead an individual.

The arrest was made based on information revealed by another suspect already in custody. The CCIB is conducting further investigations.