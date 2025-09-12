Ramith Rambukwella indicted over Rs. 270 Million assets
Posted by Editor on September 12, 2025 - 3:03 pm
Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella’s son, Ramith Rambukwella, has been indicted before the Colombo High Court by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).
The indictment has been filed under the Anti-Corruption Act against him, as he had also served as the private secretary to Keheliya Rambukwella.
He is charged with failing to disclose how he illegally acquired assets valued at more than 270 million rupees.
