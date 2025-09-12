Sri Lanka hails China’s gift of Polonnaruwa Kidney Hospital

Posted by Editor on September 12, 2025 - 2:20 pm

Speaker of the Sri Lankan Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, said that the Polonnaruwa China–Sri Lanka Friendship National Nephrology Specialized Hospital is the most valuable gift Sri Lanka has received from the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

He made this statement at a special event held on September 5, 2025 at the Polonnaruwa Municipal Council Office. The event was organized under the patronage of Speaker Wickramaratne and the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong.

During the event, livelihood development equipment was distributed to low-income families in the Polonnaruwa District with the assistance of the Government of China. Sewing machines and water pumps worth nearly 15 million rupees were handed over to the beneficiaries.

The Chinese Ambassador also joined officials to review ongoing health activities and discuss the future development plans of the Polonnaruwa China–Sri Lanka Friendship National Nephrology Specialized Hospital, which was built with Chinese assistance.

A special commemorative gift was presented to the Chinese Ambassador in appreciation of China’s support to Sri Lanka and its contribution to the hospital project.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni, Deputy Minister of Housing T. B. Sarath, Polonnaruwa District Secretary Sujantha Ekanayake, Dr. Dilka Samarasinghe (Director of the Hospital), Chinese delegates, and other health officials.