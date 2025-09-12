Rathana thero granted bail, overseas travel ban imposed

Posted by Editor on September 12, 2025 - 2:02 pm

The Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release on bail of Venerable Athuraliye Rathana Thero, who had been in remand custody.

Rathana Thero, who was produced before the court today (September 12), was granted bail consisting of two sureties of Rs. 500,000 each and a cash bail of Rs. 10,000.

The court also imposed a travel ban, prohibiting the Thero from leaving the country.

Rathana Thero has been accused of involvement in the alleged abduction and threatening of Venerable Wedanigama Wimalatissa Thero, the General Secretary of the Ape Jana Bala Party, in an attempt to secure the party’s National List MP seat at the 2020 General Election.