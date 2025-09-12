Shasheendra Rajapaksa remanded further until September 19, 2025

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa, who is currently in remand custody over a corruption allegation, has been further remanded until September 19, 2025, by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

On September 5, 2025, Shasheendra Rajapaksa was admitted to the Prison Hospital on medical advice due to health conditions, including high blood pressure.

He was arrested on August 6, 2025, by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) at his residence in Nugegoda in connection with an incident in which he allegedly unlawfully obtained 8.85 million rupees in compensation for a building that had been illegally constructed on land belonging to the Sri Lanka Mahaweli Authority in the Sevanagala–Kiriibban Wewa area.

The building, along with other properties, was set on fire during public unrest that followed the former government’s crackdown on the “Aragalaya” protest on May 9, 2022.

According to the Bribery Commission, the compensation payment for the damaged building was initially rejected, as the property legally belonged to the Mahaweli Authority. However, it is alleged that Shasheendra Rajapaksa exerted undue influence on government officials involved in the damage assessment process to unlawfully secure the payment.

He is accused of committing and conspiring to commit the offence of corruption, as well as the unlawful and fraudulent use of government property belonging to the Mahaweli Authority.

