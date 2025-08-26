Shasheendra Rajapaksa remanded further until August 29, 2025

Posted by Editor on August 26, 2025 - 12:44 pm

Former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa, who is in remand custody over a bribery allegation, has been further remanded until August 29, 2025, by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanka Bodaragama after considering the facts presented by officials of the Bribery Commission and the defence lawyers.

Shasheendra Rajapaksa was arrested on August 6, 2025, by Bribery Commission officers at his residence in Nugegoda.

