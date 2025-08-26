Seevali Arukgoda becomes 45th head of Sri Lanka Customs
Posted by Editor on August 26, 2025 - 9:45 am
Seevali Arukgoda has been appointed as the new Director General of the Sri Lanka Customs Department with effect from today (August 26), the Ministry of Finance announced.
Accordingly, Arukgoda has become the 45th Head of Sri Lanka Customs.
He joined the department in 1989 as an Assistant Superintendent and has previously served in several senior capacities, including as its official Media Spokesperson.
