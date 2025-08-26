Ranil Wickremesinghe joins court proceedings via Zoom
Posted by Editor on August 26, 2025 - 3:09 pm
Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has been remanded on charges of misusing state funds, joined court proceedings today (August 26) from the Colombo National Hospital via Zoom technology.
The case, filed under the Public Property Act, was taken up before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court. Magistrate Nilupulee Lankapura presided over the hearing. Officials of the Department of Prisons presented Mr. Wickremesinghe virtually to the court.
President’s Counsel Thilak Marapana, along with lawyers Anuja Premaratne, Upul Jayasuriya, and Ali Sabry, appeared for the former President. Additional Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris represented the Attorney General.
