Mahinda and Sajith visit Ranil Wickremesinghe at Prison Hospital

Posted by Editor on August 23, 2025 - 12:41 pm

Former Sri Lanka President Mahinda Rajapaksa visited former President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Prison Hospital today (August 23).

Wickremesinghe, who was arrested over allegations of misusing 16.6 million rupees of public funds for a private trip, was ordered by Colombo Fort Magistrate Nilupulee Lankapura to be remanded until August 26, 2025. He was brought to the Welikada Prison last night (August 22) following the remand order.

Prison Commissioner and Media Spokesman Jagath Weerasinghe said that following a medical examination, it was revealed that Wickremesinghe’s blood pressure and blood sugar levels were elevated. Based on medical advice, he was admitted to the Prison Hospital.

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa also paid a visit to Wickremesinghe today (August 23), a day after the remand order was issued.