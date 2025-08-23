Ranil Wickremesinghe transferred to Colombo National Hospital

Former Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is in remand custody, has been transferred from the Prison Hospital to the Colombo National Hospital due to health concerns.

Prison doctors who examined him today (August 23) recommended the transfer after assessing his condition.

They noted that specialist care required for his treatment was not available at the Prison Hospital.

Wickremesinghe was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday (August 22) and remanded until August 26, 2025, following a court order.

Soon after his arrival at the Welikada Prison last night, he was admitted to the Prison Hospital on medical advice, as tests showed elevated blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

Prison doctors had been continuously monitoring his health and also recommended that he be provided with home cooked meals, for which Prison Headquarters has granted approval.

In view of these medical recommendations, prison authorities decided to transfer him to the Colombo National Hospital for further treatment.

UPDATE – 05:20 PM:

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was transferred from the Prison Hospital to the Colombo National Hospital, has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Reports say he was admitted to the ICU due to dehydration.

