Striking Sri Lanka postal workers to hold special discussion with Minister today

Posted by Editor on August 24, 2025 - 8:45 am

A special discussion is scheduled to be held today (August 24) between postal employees engaged in strike action and the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

The meeting is expected to take place at 9:00 AM, with representatives from all postal trade unions involved in the strike summoned for talks.

The strike was launched on Sunday (August 17) by several unions, including the Postal and Telecommunications Officers’ Union and the United Postal Trade Unions’ Front (UPTUF), citing 19 unresolved demands.

Today marks the seventh consecutive day of the strike, which has severely disrupted postal operations across the country.

Many post offices have come to a standstill, causing significant difficulties for the public seeking postal services.

Chinthaka Bandara, co-convener of the United Postal Trade Union Front, said he is prepared to discuss the matter with the Minister today.

Meanwhile, Jagath Mahinda, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Postal Services Association, said a large number of striking postal workers have already resumed duties and that postal services are expected to return to normal by tomorrow.